Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 825 to GBX 860. The stock traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 1658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 870 ($11.12) to GBX 805 ($10.29) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 821 ($10.49) to GBX 797 ($10.19) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 565 ($7.22) to GBX 580 ($7.41) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 970 ($12.40) to GBX 980 ($12.52) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

