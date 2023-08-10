Stantec (TSE:STN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $80.29

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$80.29 and traded as high as C$90.52. Stantec shares last traded at C$89.56, with a volume of 330,152 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$86.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stantec from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stantec from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of C$9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$86.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$80.29.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.5896302 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

