Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.47

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.47 and traded as high as $15.25. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 64,608 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCM. StockNews.com raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. B. Riley started coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $315.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 137,408 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 140,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 76,208 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $1,013,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $936,000. 11.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

