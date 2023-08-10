Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) to Hold

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $115.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

DDOG has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.32.

DDOG opened at $86.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of -321.32 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $588,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $107,353.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 72,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,482.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $588,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,650 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 621,949 shares of company stock valued at $62,761,561. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Datadog by 92.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in shares of Datadog by 381.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

