Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Enbridge Put Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 20,216 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the average volume of 1,779 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

