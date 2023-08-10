Stock Traders Buy High Volume of TC Energy Put Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 16,157 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,446% compared to the average volume of 1,045 put options.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $51.41.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 388.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.06.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 48,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,376,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,361,000 after purchasing an additional 319,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in TC Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 772,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

