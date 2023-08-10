Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.
Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.08 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $916,572,740,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 513.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on GWRE. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
