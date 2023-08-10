Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.08 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $182,946.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,799.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,799.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $937,981 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $916,572,740,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 513.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GWRE. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

