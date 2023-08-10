Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.39. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,833.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,660.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $2,419,756.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $232,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 129,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26,440 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XENE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

