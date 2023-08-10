StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $248,370.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.