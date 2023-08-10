StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

CS opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,887 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 45,035.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48,638 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

See Also

