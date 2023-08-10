StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Partners stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $995.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Steel Partners

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,847.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 145,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $162,633.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 138,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,847.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 145,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $401,840 in the last three months. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

Steel Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its position in Steel Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,840 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Stories

