StockNews.com Downgrades Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) to Hold

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

Insider Activity at Big 5 Sporting Goods

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 2.77. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $28,945.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,075 shares in the company, valued at $123,616.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 238.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 335.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 142,140 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 116,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.