StockNews.com Downgrades Jabil (NYSE:JBL) to Hold

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JBL. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $107.22 on Thursday. Jabil has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $115.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.58 and its 200-day moving average is $90.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after buying an additional 1,844,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,818,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Jabil by 5.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,528,000 after acquiring an additional 221,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

