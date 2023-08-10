StockNews.com Downgrades WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) to Sell

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

WEC has been the topic of several other research reports. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

Shares of WEC opened at $87.28 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

