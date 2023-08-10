StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IHT opened at $2.05 on Thursday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 million, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,660.00 per share, with a total value of $7,320,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,933,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,369,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $935.00 per share, for a total transaction of $467,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,933,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,973,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,660.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,320,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,933,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,369,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Featured Stories

