StockNews.com Lowers TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) to Hold

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTI. TheStreet raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTI

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

TTI stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $697.03 million, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 55,143 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,443,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.