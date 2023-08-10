StockNews.com Upgrades International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Buy

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

IP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.82.

Get International Paper alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Paper

International Paper Stock Performance

IP opened at $35.71 on Thursday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 975.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 299.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 104.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 201,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 103,040 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 205.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.