StockNews.com Upgrades Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) to Strong-Buy

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $22.02 on Thursday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $649.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.13.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $261.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

