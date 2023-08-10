Summit Global Investments Has $6.23 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 875.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,867 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 615,832 shares of company stock worth $22,776,264 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

