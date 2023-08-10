Sun Life Financial Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins set a C$75.00 price objective on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.08.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$68.27 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$52.97 and a twelve month high of C$70.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.28. The company has a current ratio of 49.82, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C$0.08. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of C$11.98 billion for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.