Suncor Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,998% compared to the typical volume of 914 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

NYSE SU opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,877,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,982,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 14,498.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,274,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,285,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

