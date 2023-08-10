SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,290 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SunPower were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in SunPower by 18.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in SunPower by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 76,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 19,162 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 11.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in SunPower by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. 39.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Up 0.5 %

SunPower stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SunPower from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SunPower from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPWR

SunPower Profile

(Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.