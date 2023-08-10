Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $266.13 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $357.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.90 and a 200-day moving average of $167.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.50.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,174.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,174.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total transaction of $3,835,871.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,435 shares in the company, valued at $333,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,409 shares of company stock valued at $14,164,411. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 461,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after buying an additional 171,335 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

