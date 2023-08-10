Susan Searle Acquires 1,000 Shares of Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Stock

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) insider Susan Searle acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 557 ($7.12) per share, with a total value of £5,570 ($7,118.21).
Susan Searle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 21st, Susan Searle acquired 1,700 shares of Gooch & Housego stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 639 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £10,863 ($13,882.43).
LON GHH opened at GBX 556 ($7.11) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 599.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 549.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.06 million, a PE ratio of -13,900.00 and a beta of 1.02. Gooch & Housego PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 388 ($4.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 868 ($11.09).
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.58) price objective on shares of Gooch & Housego in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.
Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.
