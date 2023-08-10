Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised Sylvamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Sylvamo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. Sylvamo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $959.00 million during the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 80.23% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

