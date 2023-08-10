Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 394,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,660 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $11,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,172,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,942.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,353,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,364,000 after buying an additional 1,287,354 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

