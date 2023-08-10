Tali Notman Sells 3,928 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $112,851.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 586,570 shares in the company, valued at $16,852,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Tali Notman sold 11,654 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $314,541.46.

On Monday, June 12th, Tali Notman sold 32,591 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $848,017.82.

On Friday, June 2nd, Tali Notman sold 11,256 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $267,780.24.

JFrog Trading Down 3.0 %

FROG stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 0.55. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. Research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,801,000 after buying an additional 184,093 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,369,000 after purchasing an additional 168,242 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in JFrog by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,261,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 481,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JFrog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,043,000 after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in JFrog by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,465,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,598,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FROG. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JFrog from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

