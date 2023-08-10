Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04). 160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.16 ($0.04).

Tanfield Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.07.

About Tanfield Group

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

Further Reading

