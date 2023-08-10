Tapestry (TPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect Tapestry to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tapestry to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.9 %

TPR opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.48.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 7,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

