Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $116.59

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.59 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 118.75 ($1.52). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 117.90 ($1.51), with a volume of 10,514,790 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 94 ($1.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 154 ($1.97) to GBX 141 ($1.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 111 ($1.42) to GBX 122 ($1.56) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 121.33 ($1.55).
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TW
Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance
Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a GBX 4.79 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.78. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Mark Castle purchased 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £1,964.34 ($2,510.34). Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Wimpey
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Wimpey
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.