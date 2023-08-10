Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $116.59

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.59 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 118.75 ($1.52). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 117.90 ($1.51), with a volume of 10,514,790 shares changing hands.

TW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 94 ($1.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 154 ($1.97) to GBX 141 ($1.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 111 ($1.42) to GBX 122 ($1.56) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 121.33 ($1.55).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of £4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a GBX 4.79 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.78. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Mark Castle purchased 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £1,964.34 ($2,510.34). Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

