TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TFI International from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TFI International from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TFI International from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TFI International from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.84.

TFI International Stock Down 0.7 %

TFI International stock opened at $131.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.31. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.86 and a 1-year high of $133.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.12). TFI International had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

