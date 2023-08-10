TFI International (TSE:TFII) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CSFB raised their price target on the stock from C$121.00 to C$150.00. CSFB currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TFI International traded as high as C$178.98 and last traded at C$177.54, with a volume of 26074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$177.68.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins increased their target price on TFI International from C$171.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$157.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$153.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$155.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

