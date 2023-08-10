The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.16.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.71 million. Research analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

