The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.
Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.16.
Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.71 million. Research analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
