The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $28.00. The stock traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 65626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $645.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87.
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
