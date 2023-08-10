The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $28.00. The stock traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 65626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Hackett Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $645.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Hackett Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.