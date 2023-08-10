The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $11,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 1.0 %

THG opened at $110.81 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.71 and a one year high of $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.94.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.91). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -124.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $142,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on THG

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.