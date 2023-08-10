The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,360 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. StockNews.com cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

