The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTW. StockNews.com lowered Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $577.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.10. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.00 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 138,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 120,169 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

