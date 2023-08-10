The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $89.01

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.01 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 94.90 ($1.21). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 93.10 ($1.19), with a volume of 36,262 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £436.86 million, a PE ratio of -344.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.01.

In other news, insider Richard Harris sold 43,859 shares of The Rank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.29), for a total value of £44,297.59 ($56,610.34). 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

