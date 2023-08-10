The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 39.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $314,842,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $271.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.58 and a 200-day moving average of $238.65. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

