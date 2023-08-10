The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.05.

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Trade Desk Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $80.93 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,464,542.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,691. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 532.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 36,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

