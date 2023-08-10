Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 2,061.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of TWKS opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $307.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.93 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thoughtworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

