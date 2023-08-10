Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Down 9.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) dropped 9.8% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. The stock traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 1,716,722 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 822,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

TWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thoughtworks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,341,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the second quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 24.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 23,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 3,368.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 43,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $307.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.93 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.