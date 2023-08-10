Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Down 9.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) dropped 9.8% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. The stock traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 1,716,722 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 822,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.
TWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $307.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.93 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
