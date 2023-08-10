Tilray Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 86,393 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 116% compared to the average volume of 40,074 call options.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.
Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
