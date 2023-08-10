Tilray Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 86,393 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 116% compared to the average volume of 40,074 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

Get Tilray alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tilray

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Tilray Trading Down 5.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Tilray by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.