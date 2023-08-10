Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.22, but opened at $23.05. Toast shares last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 11,739,671 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Get Toast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TOST

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Toast

In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $4,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,326,168.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $4,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,813,744 shares in the company, valued at $73,326,168.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David Yuan purchased 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $2,624,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,656.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,832,506 shares of company stock valued at $62,005,159. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Toast by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,356,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Trading Up 14.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.