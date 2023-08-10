Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.25, but opened at $16.60. Topgolf Callaway Brands shares last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 3,495,739 shares trading hands.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODG. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $4,170,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,831,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.77.
Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
