Toro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,176 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,709% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

Toro Stock Performance

TTC stock opened at $101.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average is $105.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a twelve month low of $80.44 and a twelve month high of $117.66.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTC. CL King began coverage on Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTC

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Toro by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,603,000 after buying an additional 1,154,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after buying an additional 903,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.