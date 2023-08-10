Torstar (OTCMKTS:TORSF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Torstar Co. (OTCMKTS:TORSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
Torstar Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.
Torstar Company Profile
Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Torstar
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Torstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.