Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,071,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 31.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,052,000 after purchasing an additional 39,032 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $173.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $449.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

