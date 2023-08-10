TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 391,514 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $10,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,165,000 after buying an additional 827,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,040,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,809,000 after buying an additional 333,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after buying an additional 316,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,283,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,598,000 after purchasing an additional 303,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

TOWN opened at $25.24 on Thursday. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $242.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TowneBank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

