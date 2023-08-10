Traders Buy High Volume of Evolv Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,513 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,690% compared to the typical volume of 308 call options.
Evolv Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ EVLV opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. Evolv Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.98.
Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 million.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLV. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 4,868.4% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 506,556 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Evolv Technologies by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter.
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
