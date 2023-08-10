Traders Buy High Volume of Evolv Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,513 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,690% compared to the typical volume of 308 call options.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVLV opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. Evolv Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 million.

In related news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Evolv Technologies news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,332 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $511,658.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,557,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,367.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 252,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,866.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLV. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 4,868.4% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 506,556 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Evolv Technologies by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

